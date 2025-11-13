Reliance Group announces 1st ESOPs for RInfra, RPower employees

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) Reliance Group on Thursday announced its first-ever Employee Stock Options (ESOPs) in two of its companies -- Reliance Infrastructure and Reliance Power.

The initiative will cover 2,500 employees of the two companies, Reliance Group said in a statement.

"The initiative reflects the Group's strong conviction that its employees are its greatest assets and trusted partners in the journey of growth, transformation, and sustainable value creation," it said in a statement.

It had received shareholder approval on November 3, 2024, to grant Employee Stock Options.

The group said most employees will be entitled to exercise their options at a face value of Rs 10 per share, in recognition of their loyalty and long-standing contribution to its turnaround journey.

As per the statement, Reliance Infrastructure and Reliance Power have a combined investor base of over 50 lakh shareholders.

The Reliance Group employs more than 28,000 people and serves millions of customers/ consumers. It has assets worth Rs 1,07,123 crore, and a net worth of Rs 40,856 crore. PTI ABI ABI SHW