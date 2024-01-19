Reliance Industries net profit rises 9 pc in Oct-Dec qtr

New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) Reliance Industries Ltd on Friday reported a 9 per cent rise in its December quarter net profit as a planned maintenance-induced weakness in oil business earnings was offset by stability in retail and telecom verticals.

Net profit of Rs 17,265 crore, or Rs 25.52 per share, in October-December - the third quarter of the current 2023-24 fiscal - was 9.3 per cent higher than Rs 15,792 crore, or Rs 23.19 a share, earning a year back, according to a company's stock exchange filing.

The revenue from operations was almost flat at Rs 2.2 lakh crore. PTI ANZ MR MR