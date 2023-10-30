Reliance Industries shares climb 2 pc after Q2 earnings; mcap jumps Rs 31,092.82 cr

New Delhi, Oct 30 (PTI) Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd on Monday climbed 2 per cent after the company reported a 27 per cent jump in its September quarter net profit.

The stock went up by 2.04 per cent to settle at Rs 2,311.35 apiece on the BSE. During the day, it jumped 2.62 per cent to Rs 2,324.60.

On the NSE, it climbed 1.90 per cent to settle at Rs 2,309 per piece.

The company's market valuation rallied Rs 31,092.82 crore to Rs 15,63,785.66 crore.

In volume terms, 2.72 lakh shares of the company were traded on the BSE and over 84 lakh shares on the NSE during the day.

Rally in the stock was in helpful in driving rally in the equity markets.

The 30-share BSE benchmark jumped 329.85 points or 0.52 per cent to settle at 64,112.65. The Nifty advanced 93.65 points or 0.49 per cent to 19,140.90.

Reliance Industries Ltd on Friday reported a 27 per cent jump in its September quarter net profit as earnings from the oil and gas business rebounded, and a pick-up in fashion and grocery helped boost retail revenues.

The oil-to-retail-to-telecom conglomerate's consolidated net profit of Rs 17,394 crore, or Rs 25.71 per share, in July-September -- the second quarter of the current 2023-24 fiscal -- was 27.3 per cent higher than Rs 13,656 crore, or Rs 19.92 a share, earning a year back, the company said in a statement.

The net profit was also higher quarter-on-quarter compared to Rs 16,011 crore earnings in the preceding three months ended June 30.

The firm, helmed by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, saw retail business getting good traction with growth in fashion and lifestyle as well as grocery and consumer electronics. Telecom revenues posted a modest increase as the company has not yet announced a tariff plan for 5G services even though there was a jump in data consumption with consumers migrating from faster networks. PTI SUM SUM SHW SHW