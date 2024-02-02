Reliance Industries shares climb to all-time high; mcap jumps Rs 41,860.5 cr

New Delhi: Shares of Reliance Industries were in heavy demand on Friday, climbing over 2 per cent, adding Rs 41,860.54 crore to its market valuation.

The stock of the country's most valued firm went up 2.18 per cent to settle at Rs 2,914.75 on the BSE.

During the day, shares of the company jumped 3.40 per cent to hit its all-time high of Rs 2,949.90.

At the NSE, it climbed 2 per cent to Rs 2,913.

The company's market valuation jumped Rs 41,860.54 crore to Rs 19,72,028.45 crore. With this, the company has come within the striking distance of reaching the Rs 20 lakh crore-mark in market capitalisation (mcap).

Rally in the stock was instrumental in markets recovery on Friday.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 440.33 points, or 0.61 per cent, to settle at 72,085.63. The Nifty went up 156.35 points, or 0.72 per cent, to 21,853.80.

In traded volume terms, 6.54 lakh shares of the company were traded at the BSE, and over 98.26 lakh shares at the NSE during the day.

So far this year, the stock has jumped 12.76 per cent.