Reliance Industries shares down over 5%

New Delhi: Shares of Reliance Industries tumbled over 5 per cent on Tuesday morning and were instrumental in dragging the benchmark equity indices lower.

The blue-chip stock dropped 5 per cent to Rs 1,497.05 on the BSE.

At the NSE, it went down by 5.18 per cent to Rs 1,496.30.

Selling in the blue-chip stock dragged the benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty lower during the morning trade.

The 30-share BSE benchmark quoted 441.05 points lower at 84,998.57, and the 50-share NSE Nifty traded 99.50 points down at 26,151.25.

The company's stock hit its record high of Rs 1,611.20 in the previous trade.