Reliance Industries shares jump nearly 5% after Q3 earnings

New Delhi: Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd on Friday climbed nearly 5 per cent after the firm reported a 7.4 per cent rise in December quarter net profit.

The bellwether stock jumped 4.44 per cent to Rs 1,325.10 on the BSE. It was the biggest gainer among the 30-share BSE Sensex firms.

At the NSE, it surged 4.70 per cent to Rs 1,326.

Reliance Industries Ltd on Thursday reported a 7.4 per cent rise in its December quarter net profit as retail business rebounded, telecom earnings surged on higher tariffs and mainstay oil and petrochemicals business delivered consistent performance.

Its consolidated net profit of Rs 18,540 crore, or Rs 13.70 per share, in October-December - the third quarter of April 2024 to March 2025 fiscal (FY25) - was up compared to Rs 17,265 crore, or Rs 12.76 a share, in the same period a year back, according to a company statement.

Profit was up sequentially too from Rs 16,563 crore in the July-September quarter.

The profit before tax (EBITDA) rose 7.8 per cent to Rs 48,003 crore. This was despite an almost 7 per cent rise in finance cost due to higher debt (Rs 3.5 lakh crore as of December 31, 2024, compared to Rs 3.36 lakh crore in September and Rs 3.11 lakh crore in December 2023).

Its revenue was up 7.7 per cent year-on-year to Rs 2.67 lakh crore.