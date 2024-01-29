Reliance Industries shares jump nearly 7%; mcap climbs to Rs 19.59 lakh crore

New Delhi: Shares of Reliance Industries were in heavy demand on Monday, climbing nearly 7 per cent, with its market valuation crossing Rs 19.59 lakh crore mark.

Rallying for the third day running, the blue-chip stock zoomed 6.86 per cent to settle at Rs 2,896.15 apiece on the BSE. During the day, it soared 7.18 per cent to reach an all-time peak of Rs 2,905.

On the NSE, it jumped 6.79 per cent to Rs 2,890.10. During the day, it surged 7.34 per cent to reach a record high of Rs 2,905.

The company's market capitalisation (mcap) soared to Rs 19,59,444.03 crore. Its market valuation jumped by Rs 1,25,591.68 crore in a single day.

In three days, shares of the country's most valued company by market valuation zoomed 9 per cent.

In volume terms, 8.24 lakh shares of the company were traded on the BSE and over 1.19 crore shares on the NSE during the day.

So far this month, the stock has rallied 12 per cent.

The sharp rally in the heavyweight stock also fuelled a rally in the equity market. The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 1,240.90 points or 1.76 per cent to settle at 71,941.57, and the Nifty climbed 385 points or 1.80 per cent to 21,737.60.