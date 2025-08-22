Reliance infra to monetise Pune-Satra toll road

Mumbai, Aug 22 (PTI) Reliance Infrastructure Ltd is set to monetise its Pune-Satara Toll Road (PSTR) project, according to sources.

Cube Highways and Infrastructure III Pte Ltd, a Singapore-based company, will acquire a 100 per cent stake in PS Toll Road Pvt Ltd, the special purpose vehicle (SPV) that operates the project.

The transaction represents a significant milestone in Reliance Infrastructure's ongoing strategy to monetise non-core assets, enhance financial flexibility, and focus on long-term value creation.

The enterprise value for the PS Toll Road transaction is estimated at Rs 2,000 crore, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

As part of the transaction, Reliance Infra is expected to realise equity proceeds of Rs 600 crore.

The funds will be strategically deployed towards future growth initiatives in core business areas.

In addition to value realisation, the transaction is expected to result in a reduction of consolidated debt by Rs 1,400 crore, thereby further strengthening the company's balance sheet.

Reliance Infra continues to maintain a zero-debt position on a standalone basis, reaffirming its commitment to disciplined capital structure and prudent financial management.

PS Toll Road Pvt Ltd was established to develop, operate, and maintain a 140-kilometre six-lane expressway between Pune and Satara in Maharashtra, along National Highway NH-4 (now NH-48).

Developed under the build-operate-transfer (Toll) model, the project forms a crucial segment of the Golden Quadrilateral, enhancing connectivity between Mumbai and Bengaluru. Toll collection on the corridor commenced in October 2010.

The transaction is expected to reach completion by the end of this month, subject to requisite regulatory approvals, sources said.

This transaction marks the second successful toll road deal between Reliance Infrastructure and Cube Highways, further strengthening the strategic relationship between the two infrastructure platforms. In 2020, Reliance Infra completed the sale of its Delhi-Agra Toll Road asset to Cube Highways for a total consideration of Rs 3,600 crore.

Reliance Infrastructure currently operates a diversified portfolio of 7 toll road assets, spanning a total length of approximately 2,468 lane kilometres across key high-traffic corridors in India. These projects are strategically located to support regional connectivity, facilitate freight and passenger movement, and contribute to the country's core infrastructure development under public-private partnership models.