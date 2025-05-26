Reliance Infra turns profitable; posts Rs 4,387 cr PAT in March quarter

New Delhi: Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (RInfra) on Monday reported a net profit of Rs 4,387 crore in the March quarter, mainly aided by a reduction in expenses.

It had posted a net loss of Rs 220.58 crore in the January-March period of 2023-24, the company said in an exchange filing.

The company's total income reduced to Rs 4,268.05 crore during the quarter from Rs 4,783.30 crore in the year-ago period.

Reliance Infrastructure trimmed its expenses to Rs 4,827.97 crore from Rs 5,286.81 crore in the fourth quarter of the preceding financial year.

As per the filing, the company earned an income of Rs 8,274.87 crore in the quarter against Rs 298.73 in Q4 FY24.

For the entire FY25, Reliance Infrastructure posted a net profit of Rs 4,937.52 crore.

It had reported a loss of Rs 1,608.66 crore in FY24.

In a separate statement, the company said its consolidated net worth increased by Rs 4,388 crore to Rs 14,287 crore as of March 31 from Rs 9,899 crore as of December 31 2024.

"Standalone net debt from banks and financial institutions (FIs) is zero as of March 31," it said.

The company's power distribution subsidiary BSES added over 44,549 new households in Q4 FY25, taking the total number to 52.26 lakh.

The transmission & distribution (T&D) loss of BSES fell below 7 per cent on a rolling basis in Delhi on high operational efficiencies.

Reliance Infrastructure is one of the largest infrastructure companies, developing projects through various special purpose vehicles (SPVs) in several high-growth sectors, such as Power, Roads and Metro Rail in the Infrastructure space and the Defence sector.

It is a major player in providing Engineering and Construction (E&C) services for developing power, infrastructure, metro and road projects.