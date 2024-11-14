Reliance Infrastructure posts Rs 4,082.53 crore profit for Sept quarter

New Delhi: Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (RInfra) on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 4,082.53 crore in the July-September quarter of 2024-25 on lower expenses.

It had clocked Rs 294.04 crore net loss during the July-September period of the preceding 2023-24 fiscal, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Exceptional gains of Rs 3,575.27 crore, including gain on settlement of debts and income of Rs 80.97 crore on account of arbitration claim received, boosted the bottomline in the September quarter, according to a company filing.

The company's total income reduced marginally to Rs 7,345.96 crore over Rs 7,373.49 crore in the year-ago quarter. Expenses declined to Rs 6,450.38 crore from Rs 7,100.66 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

RInfra is engaged in the business of providing Engineering and Construction (E&C) services for power, roads, metro rail and other infrastructure sectors.

The company is also engaged in the implementation, operation and maintenance of several projects in the defence sector and infrastructural areas through its special-purpose vehicles.