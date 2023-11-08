Reliance Infrastructure Q2 net loss widens to Rs 294 crore

New Delhi, Nov 8 (PTI) Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (RInfra) on Wednesday reported a widening of net loss to Rs 294.06 crore during the September quarter as expenses increased.

It had clocked Rs 162.15 crore net loss during the July-September period of the preceding 2022-23 fiscal, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The company's total income, however, increased to Rs 7,373.49 crore over Rs 6,411.42 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Expenses surged to Rs 7,100.66 crore from Rs 6,395.09 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

RInfra is engaged in the business of providing Engineering and Construction (E&C) services for power, roads, metro rail and other infrastructure sectors.

The company is also engaged in the implementation, operation and maintenance of several projects in the defence sector and infrastructural areas through its special purpose vehicles. PTI ABI SHW