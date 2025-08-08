Reliance Infrastructure to recover Rs 28,483 cr worth of power dues

New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) BSES Yamuna Power Ltd and BSES Rajdhani Power Ltd -- the two subsidiaries of Reliance Infrastructure, will recover power dues worth Rs 28,483 crore following a Supreme Court ruling.

As on July 31, 2025, the total dues of BSES Yamuna Power Ltd and BSES Rajdhani Power amounts to Rs 28,483 crore, according to Reliance Infrastructure.

The two power distribution companies (discoms), in which Reliance Infrastructure (RInfra) holds 51 per cent, supply electricity to 5.3 million households in Delhi. The remaining 49 per cent stake is with the Delhi government.

In a regulatory filing on Friday, Reliance Infrastructure (RInfra) said its subsidiaries will "recover Rs 28,483 crore of regulatory assets over a period of 4 years starting retrospectively from April 1, 2024", following a Supreme Court order that has set guidelines for the recovery of regulatory assets.

The Apex Court on Wednesday directed that the regulatory assets, including carrying costs to the tune of Rs 27,200.37 crore, to be paid within three years to Delhi's three private discoms.

Regulatory assets, essentially deferred revenue gaps to be recovered in future tariffs, have risen sharply, reaching Rs 12,993.53 crore for BSES Rajdhani Power Ltd, Rs 8,419.14 crore for BSES Yamuna Power Ltd and Rs 5,787.70 crore for Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd as on March 31, 2024, totalling Rs 27,200.37 crore.

RInfra further said its subsidiaries had filed a writ petition and civil appeals in 2014 before the Supreme Court, raising the issue of "non-cost reflective tariff, unlawful creation of regulatory asset and non-liquidation of regulatory asset".

The writ petitions along with connected matters were heard at length by the Supreme Court, and after hearing all parties, including the state governments and state electricity regulatory commissions.

As per the order, RInfra said, Electricity Regulatory Commissions (ERCs) must provide the roadmap for liquidation of existing regulatory assets, which will include provisions for dealing with carrying costs.

ERCs must also undertake a strict and intensive audit of the circumstances in which the Discoms have continued without recovery of Regulatory Assets, it said. PTI ABI DRR