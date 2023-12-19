Reliance Jio 4G network reaches border village in Uttarakhand

Dehradun, Dec 19 (PTI) Reliance Jio on Tuesday said its 4G network has reached Kuti village at an altitude of 12,300 feet in Uttarakhand's Vyas valley bordering China.

The sparsely populated village is an important stopover on the Adi Kailash Yatra route.

The commissioning of Reliance Jio's new mobile tower will provide connectivity to local villagers, travellers and security forces deployed in the border area, Reliance Jio said in a press release.

At the time of commissioning of Jio tower in Kuti village, the temperature there was -12 degrees, it said.

With the commissioning of the mobile tower, local people, Adi Kailash pilgrims, and security force personnel are now directly connected to the digital world, the release said.

The work of installing mobile towers of Jio in Nabi and Gunji villages on the Adi Kailash Yatra route is also in the final stages.

After the installation of the new towers in those villages, 4G network will be available in most parts of the Adi Kailash Yatra route.

Earlier, mobile networks were available up to Dharchula town of Pithoragarh district only. PTI ALM RHL TRB