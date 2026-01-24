Reliance Jio launches campaign to equip teachers, students on AI use in Punjab

Chandigarh, Jan 24 (PTI) Reliance Jio on Saturday said it has launched an extensive campaign to equip teachers and students across Punjab with knowledge and skills on how to use Artificial Intelligence (AI) effectively through Google Gemini Pro.

This unique campaign has so far covered over 500 schools and colleges and trained more than 5,000 teachers and students across the state, said a company statement.

As part of this initiative, senior executives from Jio have been conducting interactive sessions across the state to introduce the teachers and students to Google Gemini, it said.

The sessions impart skills on how teachers as well as students can use prompts and benefit by using AI tools like NotebookLM for various tasks like preparing notes, writing assignments, coding, project ideation, design, interview preparation, etc. to enhance their personal and professional growth.

To promote digital skills, Jio is offering all its unlimited 5G users a 'Google Gemini Pro Plan' worth Rs 35,100, completely free for 18 months, which can be activated through the MyJio app.

"This premium AI plan includes access to the latest Google Gemini 3 Pro model, advanced AI tools like Nano Banana Pro for AI-assisted image creation, Veo 3.1 for video generation, NotebookLM for academic research, and 2 TB cloud storage," he said.

Additionally, keeping youth skill development in focus, Jio has also launched a four-week free online 'Jio AI Classroom' programme.

Students can access and complete the course via Jio.com/ai-classroom using a desktop or laptop, gaining practical knowledge and exposure to AI technologies, it said. PTI CHS DRR