Reliance Jio net profit jumps 26% to Rs 6,861 cr; ARPU rises to Rs 203.3

New Delhi:

Jio Platforms (JPL) on Thursday reported a 25.95 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 6,861 crore for Q3 FY25, as average revenue per user (ARPU) surged to Rs 203.3 per month.

The revenue from operations of Jio Platforms -- which houses Reliance Industries' telecom and digital businesses -- rose 19.41 per cent to Rs 33,074 crore in the December-ended quarter.

The gross revenue stood at Rs 38,750 crore in Q3 FY25, 19.19 per cent higher than Rs 32,510 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

ARPU - a key metric for telcos - soared 11.8 per cent to Rs 203.3 compared to Rs 181.7 in the year-ago period.

ARPU was up 4.20 per cent in quarter-on-quarter terms.

The surge in ARPU came with the sustained impact of tariff hike and better subscriber mix, according to a company statement.

The statement attributed the operating revenue growth to the partial impact of the tariff hike, ramp up in pace of home connect and accelerating non-connectivity digital services businesses.

With a net sequential subscriber addition of 3.3 million, JPL's customer base increased to 482.1 million during the third quarter.

On a standalone basis, JPL's telecom arm Reliance Jio reported a 24 per cent jump in its October-December quarter net profit.

Its standalone net profit of Rs 6,477 crore in October-December 2024 compared to Rs 5,208 crore in the same period a year back and Rs 6,231 crore in the preceding July-September 2024 quarter, according to a stock exchange filing by the company.

Jio's revenue from operations increased to Rs 29,307 crore from Rs 25,368 crore in October-December 2023.

Reliance Jio Infocomm Chairman Akash M Ambani said Jio has played a key role in the country's digital inclusion.

"Rapid scale-up of 5G adoption and proliferating fixed broadband beyond Tier-1 towns over the past year, further strengthens the Digital India mission. Jio will continue to lead the charge in technology innovation by fully embracing the power of AI to create a connected, intelligent future that is truly transformative. This will drive sustained value creation over the next many years," he said.