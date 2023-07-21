Reliance Jio Q1 net profit rises 12.1% to Rs 4,863 crore

New Delhi: Reliance Jio on Friday reported over 12 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 4,863 crore in the June 2023 quarter, the company said in a filing.

Reliance Jio had posted a net profit of Rs 4,335 crore in the same period a year ago.

The total income of Reliance Jio during the reported quarter rose to Rs 24,127 crore from Rs 21,995 crore a year ago.

The revenue from operations increased by 9.9 per cent to Rs 24,042 crore during the reported quarter from Rs 21,873 crore in the June 2022 quarter.