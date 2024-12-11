Reliance NU Suntech bags 930-MW solar project with 1,860 MWh storage system from SECI

New Delhi, Dec 11 (PTI) Reliance NU Suntech, an arm of Reliance Power, has won country's single largest 930 MW solar project with 1,860 MWh battery energy storage system from SECI.

The subsidiary has secured the solar with storage project in an e-reverse auction held by SECI on Monday, parent Reliance Power said in a statement.

"Reliance NU Suntech has won 930 MW solar energy contract from SECI. This is the single largest project of solar and battery storage system in India," the company said.

As per the terms of the tender, Reliance NU Suntech will also have to install a minimum storage capacity of 465 MW/1,860 MWh charged by solar power.

An energy storage system of 465 MW/1,860 MWh means 465 MW of battery energy can provide power backup for four hours, giving a total output of 1,860 MW.

Reliance NU Suntech has won the project at a tariff of Rs 3.53 /kWh. The Letter of Award (LoA) is awaited from SECI.

Reliance NU Suntech will develop the project on a build-own-operate basis and connect it to the interstate transmission system (ISTS) in compliance with Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) regulations for interconnection with the ISTS.

SECI's Tranche XVII auction was for a total capacity of 2,000 MW of ISTS connected solar power projects with 1,000 MW/4,000 MWh energy storage systems.

Solar Energy Corporation Of India (SECI) is one of the nodal agencies to implement RE projects in India. PTI ABI HVA