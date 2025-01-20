Reliance Power appoints Neeraj Parakh as CEO

New Delhi: Reliance Power on Monday said it has appointed Neeraj Parakh as Chief Executive Officer.

His appointment is effective from Monday for a period of three years, Reliance Power said in an exchange filing.

Parakh's appointment as the company's Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) is subject to the approval of members, it said.

He is not related to any of the directors of the company.

Parakh joined the Reliance Group in June 2004 as an additional manager in the Central Technical Services team at Reliance Infrastructure (Reliance Infra).

From his initial focus on planning, project monitoring, technical services, and project execution, he advanced to operations and maintenance roles in both Reliance Power and Reliance Infra.

"His expertise extends to navigating complex regulatory requirements and tax matters, enabling the Reliance Group to maintain compliance across multiple domains while ensuring smooth project operations," the company said.