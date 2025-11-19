Reliance Power board approves formation of Board of Management

New Delhi, Nov 19 (PTI) Reliance Power on Wednesday said its board has approved forming a Board of Management (BOM) for adopting governance practices that support long-term value creation for all stakeholders.

The BOM comprises CEO, Key Managerial Personnel, and senior business leaders of the company, Reliance Power said in an exchange filing.

"The creation of the BOM represents a step in pursuit of stronger governance, sharper oversight mechanisms and build a more agile and future-ready organisation," the company said. The initiative, Reliance Power said, reflects the company's commitment to adopting best-in-class governance practices that support long-term value creation for all stakeholders.

Reliance Power, part of Reliance Group, has an operating portfolio of 5,305 megawatts, that includes 3,960 megawatts Sasan Power Limited. PTI ABI ABI ANU ANU