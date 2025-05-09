Reliance Power posts Rs 126 cr net profit in Q4

New Delhi, May 9 (PTI) Reliance Power on Friday posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 126 crore in January-March quarter of FY25 due to lower expenses.

The company had reported a loss of Rs 397.56 crore in the quarter ended on March 31, 2024, a regulatory filing showed.

Total income dipped to Rs 2,066 crore in the later fourth quarter from Rs 2,193.85 crore in the same period a year ago.

Total expenses declined to Rs 1,998.49 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 2,615.15 crore a year ago.

During the 2024-25 fiscal, the annual consolidated net profit stood at Rs 2,947.83 crore.

The company had reported a loss of Rs 2,068.38 crore in 2023-24.

The company has completed debt servicing of Rs 5,338 crore, including maturity repayment, in 12 months.

Its debt-to-equity ratio reduced from 1.61:1 in FY24 to 0.88:1 in FY25.

Reliance Power Limited, part of the Reliance Group, is one of India's leading private sector power generation companies.

The company has an operating portfolio of 5,305 megawatts, including 3,960 megawatts Sasan Power Limited (world's largest integrated coal based power plant). For the past seven years, Sasan Power has consistently ranked as the best operating power plant in India. PTI KKS HVA