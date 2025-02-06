Reliance Power shares settle over 6 pc higher after Q3 net profit

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) Shares of Reliance Power on Thursday ended over 6 per cent higher after the firm posted a net profit of Rs 41.95 crore in the December quarter on account of higher income.

The stock ended at Rs 42.39 apiece, up 6.27 per cent on the BSE. During the day, it soared 10.17 per cent to Rs 43.95.

On the NSE, it climbed 6.33 per cent to Rs 42.45 per share. During the day, the stock surged 10 per cent to Rs 43.94.

The company's market valuation went up by Rs 1,004.25 crore to Rs 17,027.94 crore.

In volume terms, 86.08 lakh shares of the firm were traded on the BSE and 727.13 lakh shares exchanged hands on the NSE during the day.

The firm had reported a loss of Rs 1,136.75 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in an exchange filing on Wednesday.

The company's total income rose to Rs 2,159.44 crore during the quarter from Rs 1,998.79 crore a year ago.

Expenses stood at Rs 2,109.56 crore against Rs 3,167.49 crore in the third quarter of the preceding financial year.

In a statement, the company said it has achieved zero bank debt status, which means it has no outstanding debt to any bank -- private or public.

Total debt servicing, including maturity repayment, in the April-December period of FY25 was Rs 4,217 crore.

As of December 31, the company's net worth stood at Rs 16,217 crore. PTI SUM SUM SHW