Reliance Power shares zoom over 12.50% as company posts Rs 126 cr profit in Q4

New Delhi: Shares of Reliance Power on Monday jumped over 12.50 per cent after the firm posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 126 crore in the January-March quarter of FY25.

The stock surged 12.54 per cent to Rs 43.50 on both the BSE and NSE.

Reliance Power on Friday posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 126 crore in January-March quarter of FY25 due to lower expenses.

The company had reported a loss of Rs 397.56 crore in the quarter ended on March 31, 2024, a regulatory filing showed.

Total income dipped to Rs 2,066 crore in the fourth quarter from Rs 2,193.85 crore in the same period a year ago.

Total expenses declined to Rs 1,998.49 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 2,615.15 crore a year ago.

During the 2024-25 fiscal, the annual consolidated net profit stood at Rs 2,947.83 crore.

The company had reported a loss of Rs 2,068.38 crore in 2023-24.