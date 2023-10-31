Reliance Power's net loss narrows to Rs 237 crore in Q2

New Delhi, Oct 31 (PTI) Reliance Power's consolidated net loss narrowed to Rs 237.76 crore in the September quarter due to higher revenues, the company said in a BSE filing on Tuesday.

Advertisment

Its consolidated net loss stood at Rs 340.26 crore in the year-ago period, as per the filing.

Total income rose to Rs 2,130.83 crore during the quarter, from Rs 1,945.14 crore last year.

Reliance Power, a part of the Reliance Group, is the country's leading private sector power generation and coal resources company. PTI KKS TRB TRB