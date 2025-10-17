Reliance Q2 net profit rises 9.6 pc y-o-y but falls compared to Q1

New Delhi, Oct 17 (PTI) Reliance Industries Ltd on Friday reported a 9.6 per cent rise in its September quarter net profit on robust consumer business supported by an uptick in cash cow oil-to-chemical unit.

Consolidated net profit of Rs 18,165 crore in July-September was higher than Rs 16,653 crore earning in the same period last year. It however was 33 per cent lower when compared to earnings in first quarter of current fiscal (April-June).

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 2.59 crore in Q2 from Rs 2.35 crore last year, according to stock exchange filing made by the company. PTI ANZ HVA