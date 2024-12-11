Reliance, ReNew among 14 firms bid for incentives for green hydrogen production

New Delhi: As many as 14 firms, including Reliance Green Hydrogen and Green Chemicals, ReNew E-Fuels, Waaree Clean Energy Solution, and Avaada Green H2 have submitted bids under the green hydrogen transition scheme.

Advertisment

The maximum benefits available under the Strategic Interventions for Green Hydrogen Transition (SIGHT) Scheme (Mode-1-Tranche-II) is Rs 5,400 crore.

According to a statement by the bid coordinator, Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI), the technical bids for incentives for green hydrogen production capacity of about 4,50,000 tonnes under the second tranche of the scheme was opened on Monday.

The scheme provides for maximum benefit of Rs 50 per kg in the first year, Rs 40 per kg in the second year, and Rs 30 per kg in third year. Thus, the maximum benefit available under the Tranche II is about Rs 5,400 crore.

Advertisment

Under the bucket I, the SECI received bids for 6,20,000 tones against the available capacity of 4,50,000 tonnes.

Similarly, under the bucket II, bids for 6,500 tonnes were received against the available capacity of 40,000 tonnes.

An official said under-requisitioned capacity under bucket II can be transferred to bucket I, as per the bid document.

Advertisment

Under the bucket I, the maximum quantity of 90,000 tonnes each was claimed by Reliance Green Hydrogen and Green Chemicals Ltd, Waaree Clean Energy Solution Private Ltd, AM Green Ammonia (India) Pvt Ltd, Green Infra Renewable Energy Farms Pvt Ltd and L&T Energy Green Tech Ltd.

ReNew E-Fuels Pvt Ltd has bid for 55,000 tonnes, followed by Avaada GreenH2 Pvt Ltd at 45,000 tonnes, Ocior Energy India Pvt Ltd at 20,500 tonnes and Suryadeep KA1 Project Pvt Ltd at 19,000 tonnes.

GH2 Solar Pvt Ltd has bid for 10,500 tonnes while Matrix Gas and Renewables Ltd as well as Oriana Power Ltd have bid for 10,000 tonnes each.

Advertisment

Under the bucket II, ChemSepT Engineering Pvt Ltd has bid for the largest capacity of 4,000 tonnes, followed by Matrix Gas and Renewables Ltd at 1,500 tonnes and Nishal Enterprises Pvt Ltd at 1,000 tonnes.

India had launched the National Green Hydrogen Mission with an initial outlay of Rs 19,744 crore in January 2023.

The mission aims to develop green hydrogen production capacity of at least 5 MMT (million metric tonne) per annum with an associated renewable energy capacity addition of about 125 GW in the country.

Advertisment

Under SIGHT, two distinct financial incentive mechanisms -- targeting domestic manufacturing of electrolysers and production of green hydrogen -- are being provided under the mission.

The mission will also support pilot projects in emerging end-use sectors and production pathways.

Regions capable of supporting large-scale production and/or utilisation of hydrogen will be identified and developed as green hydrogen hubs under the mission.