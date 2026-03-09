Reliance Retail acquires traditional wellness brand Pahadi Local

New Delhi, Mar 9 (PTI) Reliance Retail, the country's largest retailer, on Monday announced that it has acquired Pahadi Local, a beauty and wellness brand known for its nature-led, Himalayan-inspired formulations, for an undisclosed amount.

It has acquired the brand, along with the business from Pahadi Goodness, which will amplify its play in the fast-growing traditional beauty and wellness brands.

"With this business acquisition, Reliance Retail Limited reinforces its strategy of building and scaling differentiated, purpose-driven Indian brands by leveraging its unparalleled omni-channel retail ecosystem, digital commerce capabilities, and supply chain strengths," the company said in a statement.

Brand Pahadi Local is recognised for its clean formulations, conscious sourcing practices, and strong appeal among consumers seeking authentic, sustainable alternatives in skincare and wellness.

Moreover, the founding team of Pahadi Local will continue to play a key role post-business acquisition.

"Reliance Retail will support the brand’s next phase of growth by expanding its footprint across physical retail formats, strengthening its digital presence, and accelerating innovation," the statement said.

This acquisition further underscores Reliance Retail's commitment to investing in high-potential Indian brands across beauty, wellness, fashion, and lifestyle, particularly those with strong narratives, loyal communities, and scalable business models, it added.

Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd Executive Director Isha Ambani said: "At Reliance Retail, we are focused on curating brands that combine authenticity with innovation and meaningful consumer relevance".

"Pahadi Local’s roots in Himalayan wellness traditions and its commitment to responsible sourcing make it a compelling addition to our beauty ecosystem. We are excited to nurture and scale the brand through our omni-channel network and experiential retail platforms, while carefully preserving the purity, integrity, and storytelling that define its identity," she said.

Pahadi Local’s portfolio is rooted in traditional Himalayan wellness knowledge. The brand works closely with women-led self-help groups across Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh, supporting local livelihoods, alongside initiatives in healthcare, education, and environmental preservation.

"The brand’s focus on transparency, minimal processing, and environmentally responsible practices aligns with Reliance Retail Limited’s long-term vision for its beauty and personal care portfolio," it said.

Reliance Retail is a subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL), the holding company of all the retail companies under the Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) group.

RRVL, which has a registered customer base of over 378 million, reported a consolidated turnover of Rs 3.30 lakh crore for the year ended March 31, 2025.