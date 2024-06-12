Reliance Retail beauty platform Tira partners Akind, skincare brand co-founded by Mira Kapoor

New Delhi: Tira -- an omnichannel beauty retail platform owned by the country's leading retailer Reliance Retail -- has entered into a partnership with Akind, a skincare brand co-founded by Mira Kapoor.

Akind, which was unveiled at Tira's flagship store at Jio World Drive in Mumbai, will also be available online, Reliance Retail said in a statement.

The Akind range includes cleansers, moisturisers, serums, sunscreen and more, it said.

Reliance Retail Ventures Executive Director Isha Ambani said, "We are excited to introduce Akind, Tira's first skincare brand in the own brands portfolio. This launch represents a significant milestone in Tira's journey. As we continue to expand and evolve, we remain committed to innovation and excellence, ensuring that every offering enhances our customer's beauty experience." Mira Kapoor said, "The Akind range was meticulously formulated with care, trial and error, and extensive research into high-efficacy ingredients that act as targeted solutions for specific problems, and what better way to bring this vision to life than powered by Tira, the ultimate destination for curated beauty brands." Tira is an omni-channel beauty retail platform owned by Reliance Retail.