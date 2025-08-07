Reliance Retail capex up 37.5% to Rs 33,696 cr in FY'25, liability up 17.33% to Rs 87,554 cr

New Delhi, Aug 7 (PTI) Reliance Retail has increased its capital expenditure by 37.5 per cent to Rs 33,696 crore in FY2025-26, as the country's leading retailer is expanding its network and infrastructure, according to the latest annual report of Reliance Industries.

However, segment liabilities of the retail business of Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries were up 17.33 per cent to Rs 87,554 crore.

Revenue (Value of Sales and Services) of Reliance Retail, which was operating nearly 20,000 stores, the largest footprint for any retailer in India, was up 7.85 per cent to Rs 3.3 lakh crore, helped by its consumption baskets in consumer electronics, grocery, fashion and lifestyle segments.

Moreover, retail business EBITDA grew 8.6 per cent in FY26, benefitting from productivity gains through network optimisation and improved operating metrics, the annual report said.

With this, Reliance Retail is ranked 40th in Deloitte’s Global Powers of Retailing and the only Indian retailer in the Top 100, it said.

"Retail crossed Rs 3,30,000 crore in turnover and expanded its footprint to 19,340 stores, strengthening its leadership in the Indian Retail industry.

The company, which has acquired a host of brands and also launched in-house brands ranging from soap to cola, has emerged to become one of the fastest growing FMCG companies in India".

"The business continues to expand its portfolio, building a strong lineup of accessible and affordable brands across key categories of Beverages, Staples, Packaged Foods and Home & Personal Care," it said.

It has acquired consumer brands Tagz Foods and launched new variants under Campa, Independence, Alan’s, Enzo, Ravalgaon etc. to cater to evolving consumer preferences.

"With strategic partnerships with global brands such as Shein, Asos, Delta Galil, Saks Fifth Avenue, Mothercare, Superdry etc. the business reinforced its position as a preferred partner for international brands entering India," it said.

Moreover, with a registered customer base of 349 million, Reliance Retail is India’s largest and most successful omni-channel retailer with seamless integration of stores, digital, and new commerce platforms.

Reliance Retail maintained leadership in consumer electronics, fashion, lifestyle, and grocery segments, while leveraging digital commerce platforms like JioMart and Milkbasket to enhance customer convenience.

Reliance Retail’s e-commerce arm JioMart continued to scale its quick commerce delivery capability, to meet consumer expectations while also ensuring efficient operations by leveraging its store network to operate an efficient instant delivery offering.

Over the outlook, Reliance said India’s retail sector has been one of the fastest growing consumer markets in the world.

"Government initiatives, including tax relief and supportive economic policies are expected to boost disposable incomes and stimulate consumption," it said.

Moreover, with strong rural demand and projected GDP growth, the retail sector is poised for sustained growth.

"Overall, the outlook is positive for India's retail industry, characterised by technological progress, market expansion, greater consumer engagement, and launch of innovative products," it said.