Reliance Retail Q3 gross revenue up 8.7% to Rs 90,333 cr, profit up 10% to Rs 3,458 cr

New Delhi: Reliance Retail Venture Ltd (RRVL) -- the retail arm of billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries -- reported an 8.75 per cent increase in gross revenue to Rs 90,333 crore while its profit after tax (PAT) rose 10 per cent to Rs 3,458 crore for the December quarter, helped by pick-up in festive demand.

The company had reported a gross income of Rs 83,063 crore and PAT of Rs 3,145 crore in the year-ago period, Reliance Industries Ltd said in a regulatory filing (RIL).

Reliance Retail's revenue from operation during the quarter was up 7 per cent to Rs 79,595 crore from Rs 74,373 crore a year ago.

Moreover, digital commerce and new commerce contributed to 18 per cent of the total revenue of Reliance Retail as it continued to scale these new-age channels.

The pre-tax profit (EBITDA) of the country's leading retailer was also up 9.45 per cent in the December quarter at Rs 6,828 crore.

The "growth driven by several productivity improvement initiatives and increased customer engagement during the festive period through new product launches and promotions", RIL said in its earning statement.

During the quarter, Reliance Retail added 779 new stores, taking the total count to 19,102, operating with the area under operation at 77.4 million sq ft.

Commenting on the result, RIL Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani said, "Retail segment delivered a strong performance, with noteworthy contribution from all formats. The business ably capitalised on the pick-up in consumption amid festive demand during the quarter.

"A superior understanding of customer needs and preferences enables Reliance Retail to serve a wide variety of demographic profiles with the right product, at the right time, through the right channel. With customer-centric innovation at its core, the business constantly endeavours to enhance the shopping experience of its customers through its vast reach and a constantly expanding product basket."

Moreover, during the quarter, footfall at Reliance Retail stores also went up 5 per cent to over 29.6 crore.

"The registered customer base grew to 33.8 crore, making Reliance Retail one of the most-preferred retailers in the country," it said.

In the December quarter, Reliance Retail's total number of transactions also went up almost 11 per cent to 35.5 crore from 32 crore a year earlier.

During the quarter, its grocery business in the B2C segment grew 37 per cent, while it witnessed a strong turnaround in the fashion & lifestyle consumption basket during the quarter.

Its consumer brands continued to deliver growth across categories and crossed the Rs 8,000-crore revenue mark in the nine months of FY25.

"Campa & Independence brands continued to gain traction across markets," it said, adding that now Campa has over 10 per cent market share in the sparkling beverage category in select states.

"Both brands are projected to cross Rs 1,000 crore turnover each in FY25," it said.

With its consumer brands, including Independence and other acquired brands, Reliance Retail has ambitions to become a sizeable FMCG player and is continuing to deepen its presence in general trade channels.