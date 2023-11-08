Reliance Retail to take Swadesh store to US and Europe

New Delhi, Nov 8 (PTI) Country's leading retailer Reliance Retail has plans to take its Swadesh store, retailing traditional Indian art and craft, to the US and Europe.

Reliance Retail on Wednesday opened its first standalone store of Swadesh at Hyderabad, which was inaugurated by Nita Ambani, Founder and Chairperson of Reliance Foundation.

Spread over 20,000 square feet, Swadesh store would have over 400 products of handmade textiles, handicrafts, agricultural products that are listed with geographical indications.

It has facilitated the sourcing of 100 per cent authentic crafted products, directly from artisan communities having signed an agreement with the Ministry of Textiles.

"Swadesh is an ode to India's traditional arts and artisans. It's our humble initiative to preserve and promote our country's age-old arts and crafts. Swadesh highlights the spirit of 'Make in India' and offers respect and sustenance to our skilled craftsmen and craftswomen," said Nita Ambani.

Swadesh products are the pride of our country, she added.

"... through Swadesh we hope to give them the global recognition that they richly deserve," said Ambani adding, "that is why we are excited to expand Swadesh not just across India, but internationally, too, in the US and Europe." Swadesh is born out of Reliance Foundation's long-standing commitment to promote traditional artists and artisans and vision of creating a platform to showcase their talent and skill to a wider audience.

It aims to revolutionise the way India's age-old arts and crafts are perceived globally, said a statement from Reliance.

Swadesh stores will retail handicrafts and art objects, furniture, masks, toys and puppets, jewelry, homeware for dining and kitchen, paintings and wall murals, apparel and accessories such as shawls, fabrics, stoles and sarees, home linen, wellness products and much more.

Reliance Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Reliance Industries Ltd.

Reliance Retail is a subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL), the holding company of all the retail companies under the RIL (Reliance Industries Limited) group.

RRVL had reported a consolidated turnover of Rs 2.6 lakh crore in the year ended March 2023. PTI KRH HVA