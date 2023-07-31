Reliance Retail unveils 4G enabled JioBook priced at Rs 16,499

New Delhi: After the affordable smartphone, billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance on Monday unveiled a sim-connected, laptop-styled e-learning device JioBook that allows users to browse the internet and supports all learning endeavours.

The JioBook is a lightweight, budget-friendly 4G-LTE powered laptop priced at Rs 16,499, designed to cater to learners of all ages.

The new version - packs a punch with over 8 hours of battery life, always-on 4G connectivity, 100 GB of Cloud storage (via Digiboxx) and an anti-glare HD display.

JioBook billed as 'India's First Learning Book' will be available from August 5, 2023, and customers can purchase JioBook from Reliance Digital's online and offline stores, as well as through Amazon.in.

The JioBook sports an ultra slim built, 4G-LTE and dual-band WiFi capabilities, a powerful octa-core chipset for smooth multitasking, 11.6-inch (29.46CM), Infinity keyboard and large multi-gesture trackpad.

With its advanced JioOS operating system, design and always-connected features, JioBook promises to redefine the learning experience for every individual. The first version of the JioBook laptop was launched in October last year.

"We are dedicated to introduce innovative products that empower individuals in their learning journey. The all-new JioBook is our latest offering catering to learners of all ages with its advanced features and seamless connectivity options," a Reliance Retail spokesperson said.

The JioBook will transform the way people learn, opening new opportunities for personal growth and skill development, the spokesperson added.

From attending online classes to learning to code, or exploring new ventures such as starting a yoga studio or delving into online trading, JioBook aims to provide "an exceptional platform for all learning endeavours".

When contacted, Bharath Shenoy, senior market analyst at IDC India, observed that there is a huge market to be targeted and a big opportunity to be tapped with the latest launch.

"Students are getting exposure to computing devices as we go more digital. This is an interesting product targeting smaller cities and towns and first-time buyers," Shenoy said, adding that the timing too is "perfect" given the opening of schools and colleges, as also the upcoming festive season.

According to Neil Shah, vice president of research at Counterpoint Research, "JioBook is the answer for India just as Chromebook is the answer for the US".

The latest launch is in keeping with Jio's thrust on affordability and digital inclusion.

Earlier this month, Jio launched internet-enabled Jio Bharat phones at Rs 999, packing-in cheaper monthly plan of Rs 123 for unlimited voice calls and 14 GB data. At Rs 999, Jio Bharat was positioned as "the lowest entry price for an internet-enabled phone".

The Jio Bharat phone was aimed at accelerating the '2G Mukt Bharat' vision, as India still has 250 million mobile subscribers in the 2G era with feature phones.

Brokerages tracking the sector had at that time said that the launch of internet-enabled Jio Bharat phones at an "attractive pricing" will enable Jio to gain market share at the lower-end segment and signals a reduced probability of tariff hike in the near term.