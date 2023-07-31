Reliance Retail unveils new JioBook laptop priced at Rs 16,499

New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) Reliance Retail has unveiled its all new JioBook, a lightweight and pocket-friendly 4G-LTE powered laptop designed to cater to all age groups.

Advertisment

JioBook touted as 'India's First Learning Book' will be available at Rs 16,499 starting August 5, 2023, and customers can purchase JioBook from Reliance Digital's online and offline stores, as well as through Amazon.in.

The JioBook packs a punch with stylish design featuring matte finish, and ultra slim built, and is light weight at 990 grams. It features 4G-LTE and dual-band WiFi capabilities, powerful octa-core chipset for smooth multitasking, 11.6-inch (29.46CM) anti-glare HD display, Infinity keyboard and large multi-gesture trackpad.

With its advanced JioOS operating system, design and always-connected features, JioBook promises to redefine the learning experience for every individual.

Advertisment

"We are dedicated to introduce innovative products that empower individuals in their learning journey. The all-new JioBook is our latest offering catering to learners of all ages with its advanced features and seamless connectivity options," Reliance Retail spokesperson said.

The JioBook will transform the way people learn, opening new opportunities for personal growth and skill development, the spokesperson added.

From attending online classes, to learning to code, or exploring new ventures such as starting a yoga studio or delving into online trading, JioBook aimed to provide an exceptional platform for all learning endeavours.

Advertisment

Earlier this month, Jio had launched internet-enabled Jio Bharat phones at Rs 999, packing-in cheaper monthly plan of Rs 123 for unlimited voice calls and 14 GB data. At Rs 999, Jio Bharat was positioned as "the lowest entry price for an internet-enabled phone".

The new offering aimed to accelerate the '2G Mukt Bharat' vision, as India still has 250 million mobile subscribers in the 2G era with feature phones. Beta trial for first 1 million Jio Bharat phones started from July 7, 2023.

Brokerages tracking the sector had said that the launch of internet-enabled Jio Bharat phones at an "attractive pricing" will enable Jio to gain market share at the lower end segment and signals a reduced probability of tariff hike in the near term. PTI MBI SHW