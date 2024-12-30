Reliance seeks premium for oil from KG block

New Delhi, Dec 30 (PTI) Reliance Industries Ltd is seeking a premium of at least USD 3.5 per barrel over an international benchmark for crude oil it produces for eastern offshore KG-D6 block, according to the tender the firm put out on Monday.

Advertisment

Reliance and its partner BP of the UK sought bids from domestic refiners for sale of 17,600 barrels (2,800 kilolitres) of crude oil every month from April 2025 to February 2026.

The crude oil has been priced at daily average price of Nigerian Bonny Light grade of crude oil plus USD 1.5 per barrel quality premium. Bidders have to quote a premium over this price, the tender document said.

Bonny Light last traded for USD 73.5 per barrel. On top of this, USD 1.5 per barrel is added as a composite premium "reflecting quality differential", it said, adding that interested buyers are required to a "biddable premium, up to one decimal place and greater than USD 2 per barrel".

Advertisment

The sale period can be extended by three months to one year on the same terms and conditions, including pricing formula.

Oil, which is turned into fuels like petrol and diesel when processed at refineries, will be delivered by the sellers at Gadimoga in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh.

Reliance holds 66.67 per cent interest in the predominantly gas-rich KG-DWN-98/3 block (KG-D6) in the Bay of Bengal. BP Exploration (Alpha) Ltd holds the remaining 33.33 per cent.

Advertisment

The two produce about 30 million standard cubic metres per day of gas from the block. A small quantity of crude oil is also produced, for which they have now sought bids.

Bids are due on January 24, 2025, the document said.

"The crude oil sold and delivered shall only be consumed/processed/refined in the buyer's owned and operated facility/(ies)/refinery/(ies) located within India," it added.

Advertisment

All taxes and duties, including excise duty, VAT, GST, will be paid by the buyer. PTI ANZ TRB