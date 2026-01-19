Reliance shares down over 3.5% after Q3 earnings announcement

New Delhi: Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd declined over 3.5 per cent on Monday morning trade after the firm reported almost a flat net profit of Rs 18,645 crore for the third quarter, as a decline in gas production and weakness in its retail business offset gains in other segments.

The blue-chip stock dropped 3.50 per cent to Rs 1,406.50 on the BSE.

At the NSE, the stock went down by 3.53 per cent to Rs 1,406.30.

Reliance Industries' Q3 earnings were announced on Friday post-market hours.

The country's largest conglomerate saw muted earnings growth in the retail business on GST rate rationalisation, demerger of consumer product business and distribution of festive buying split between two quarters. This offset healthy margins, driving energy and digital businesses.

Its consolidated net profit of Rs 18,645 crore, or Rs 13.78 per share, in October-December - the third quarter of the current 2025-26 fiscal year - compared to Rs 18,540 crore, or Rs 13.70 per share a year back, according to a company statement.