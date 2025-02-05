Reliance to invest Rs 50,000cr in Bengal by end of this decade: Mukesh Ambani

Kolkata , Feb 5 (PTI) Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries, delivered a powerful endorsement of West Bengal's growth potential at the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) 2025, pledging to invest Rs 50,000 crore in the state by the end of this decade.

Reliance has already invested Rs 50,000 crore in the state in the last 10 years.

"Today, in less than a decade, our investments in Bengal have increased 20 times, and we have invested over Rs 50,000 crore. Mamat Didi, we shall double this investment by the end of this decade. Our investments have created over one lakh direct jobs," he said.

"Bengal has become a source of growth and hope," Ambani said, highlighting the state's strategic location, improving infrastructure, and most importantly, its "super-intelligent" people.

He emphasised the synergy between the state's natural intelligence and the rise of Artificial Intelligence, stating: "There is no way that Bengal can fail." Ambani's announcements focused on five key areas.

First, he reiterated Reliance Jio's commitment to digital infrastructure, revealing that Kolkata's data centre has been upgraded to a state-of-the-art, AI-ready facility, expected to be operational within nine months.

Jio opened its commercial operations in Kolkata in 2016.

The state's first cable landing station in Digha will be commissioned early next year, Ambani said.

He stressed that Jio's 5G network now covers 100 per cent of Bengal's population, and that a new cable landing station in Digha will further enhance the state's digital connectivity.

Ambani expressed hope that Jio's AI infrastructure will attract talent from the Bengali diaspora back to the state.

Secondly, Ambani outlined Reliance Retail's expansion plans, aiming to increase its store network from 1,300 to 1,700 within three years, along with a significant expansion of warehouse space. He emphasized the company's New Commerce initiative, empowering local kiranas through integration with modern retail.

As the third initiative, he stressed Reliance's commitment to Bengal's artisan economy through the "Swadesh" initiative. Ambani also announced plans to feature Bengal's products like 'Jamdani' and 'Taant' sarees in 'Swadesh' stores across India and even in locations like London, New York and Paris.

He also highlighted partnerships with regional food brands, aiming to give them national and global reach.

As the fourth key area, Ambani discussed Reliance's New Energy initiative, set to begin operations by the end of 2025. He expressed a desire to contribute to Bengal's green economy, promoting "Solar Bangla for Sonar Bangla." Finally, Ambani acknowledged the Reliance Foundation's partnership with the state government on the Kalighat Temple renovation project, expressing his family's "deep and reverential attachment" to Bengal.

Ambani concluded his address with a strong appeal to other investors, highlighting the "red carpet treatment" offered to businesses under Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's leadership.