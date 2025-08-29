Reliance to set up 'Reliance Intelligence' to provide AI for everyone, everywhere: Mukesh Ambani

New Delhi, Aug 29 (PTI) Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani on Friday announced the formation of a new wholly-owned subsidiary called Reliance Intelligence, to house large-scale AI infrastructure in the country, and provide AI for everyone, everywhere.

Reliance Intelligence will build gigawatt-scale, AI-ready data centres, powered by green energy and engineered for training and inference at a national scale, he said at the company's AGM.

"A decade ago, digital services became a new growth engine for Reliance. Now, the opportunity before us with AI is just as large, if not larger. Jio promised and delivered digital everywhere and for every Indian. Similarly, Reliance Intelligence promises to deliver AI everywhere for every Indian," Ambani said.

Reliance Intelligence is conceived with four clear missions: to house India's next-generation AI infrastructure, to house global partnerships, to build AI services for India, and to foster AI talent, he said.

"Work has already begun on the gigawatt-scale, AI-ready data centres in Jamnagar. These facilities will be delivered in phases aligned to India's growing needs, powered by Reliance's new-energy ecosystem, and custom-made for AI training and inference," Ambani said.

Reliance Intelligence will also cater to global partnerships, bringing together tech titans from across the world to open-source communities.

"Reliance Intelligence will deliver trusted, easy-to-use AI services for consumers, small businesses, and enterprises, and solutions for sectors of national importance such as education, healthcare, and agriculture. The services will be reliable at scale and affordable for every Indian.

"Reliance Intelligence will create a home for world-class researchers, engineers, designers, and product builders, combining the speed of research with the rigour of engineering, so that ideas become innovations and applications, providing solutions to India and the world," Ambani said.

Breakthroughs in Artificial Intelligence and allied deep technologies are boosting productivity, efficiency and human potential to unimaginable levels, Ambani said, describing the "miraculous power" of AI as a new 'Kamdhenu', the divine wish-fulfilling cow.

He outlined how the convergence of three powerful technological transformations -- breakthroughs in clean energy, genomics, and AI -- is changing the global narrative to one of superabundance and super affordability. TEAM ANZ TRB