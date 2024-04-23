Reliance tops India Involved Ranking 2023; underlines its commitment to Vikasit Bharat

New Delhi: Reliance Industries has topped the India Involved Ranking 2023 that measures how India Inc is committed to Vikasit Bharat.

The ranking and the index has been put together by Skoch, a leading Indian think-tank dealing with socio-economic issues and focusing on inclusive growth, after a six month-long study, analyzing a number of companies across 231 indicators to rank the top-20 corporates on comprehensive 'India Involved Ranking'.

It is followed by Hindustan Unilever and Adani Group.

Jio Platforms Limited topped the 'India Involved Ranking in Digital Transformation'. It is followed by Lupin and Heritage Foods.

Hindustan Unilever topped India Involved Ranking in ESG, followed by Adani Group and Britannia.

Bank of India topped India Involved Ranking in Corporate Excellence, followed by HDFC Life Insurance and Aditya Birla Health Insurance, according to a Skoch release.

Reliance Industries has always followed its 'We Care' philosophy, which puts doing good before doing well. "We care for the planet. We care for humanity. We care for our beloved motherland, India. And, of course, we care for all our partners, employees and shareholders," is how its chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani explained Reliance philosophy.

Reliance has always believed in 'What is good for India, is good for Reliance'.

Its investments, projects, ambitions, achievements are all a testament to its faith in India, to the unlimited India opportunity, and to the boundless Indian talent. Reliance has time and again demonstrated its commitment to a Vikasit Bharat.

Reliance Foundation, which spearheads the Reliance Group's social initiatives, is the largest corporate philanthropy in India, having touched lives of 8-plus crore Indians.

From culture to climate, education and sports to women's empowerment, healthcare to livelihoods, and rural transformation to disaster management, Reliance Foundation works in all states and over 54,000 villages across India.

The India Involved Index aims to serve a much broader purpose towards achieving the defined goals of India 2047, with ESG being a critical subset.

Although this is not intended to be an ESG Rating, corporations may use the findings and supporting documentation to make a better case for their socio-economic impact, mentioned Skoch.

The SKOCH Group's India Involved Index aims to assess corporate contributions to India's inclusive growth, offering a more detailed analysis of corporate excellence, ESG, and digital transformation impacts. This index is part of a broader effort to align corporate activities with national development goals and address inequities.