Reliance tops Wizikey Newsmakers 2025 rankings for sixth straight year

Mumbai, Dec 8 (PTI) Reliance Industries Ltd has been ranked the most visible listed company in India's media landscape for 2025, according to the latest Wizikey Newsmakers rankings.

State Bank of India and HDFC Bank secured the second and third positions, respectively, Wizikey said in a statement.

The latest list marks the sixth consecutive year that Reliance has led the rankings, maintaining its position at the top since the index was launched.

Wizikey said Reliance's News Score has consistently climbed over the years, rising from 84.9 in 2021 to 92.56 in 2022, 96.46 in 2023, 97.43 in 2024 and 97.83 in 2025, reflecting sustained gains in media visibility.

Wizikey's News Score - described as the world's first standardised metric for measuring news visibility - uses artificial intelligence, machine learning, big data and media analytics to assess brand presence across more than 400,000 publications. The score factors in the total volume of news coverage, frequency of headline mentions, diversity of publication sources and the aggregate audience reach.

State Bank of India (SBI) had a scope of 92.81, while HDFC Bank clocked a score of 88.41.

Others in the top 10 included Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors, Tata Consultancy, ICICI Bank, Infosy, Maruti Suzuki and ITC Ltd.

New-age companies Zomato, Swiggy and One 91 Communications (parent of Paytm) were ranked 11th, 12th and 13th, respectively.

Wizikey's News Score takes into account various key criteria like volume of news, headline presence, the reach of publications, and readership. The score ranges from 0 to 100, and is based on monitoring of over 400,000 publications, considering four key parameters: the number of news items carried about a brand, how often the brand appears in headlines, the spread of publications covering the brand, and the cumulative audience reach of those publications.

It represents the media presence of a brand in publications that matter, and is a standard metric score that measures PR efficiency.

Wizikey co-founder Aakriti Bhargava said Reliance's continued dominance demonstrated a "disciplined communications strategy".

"We have moved past the era where visibility was a stroke of luck; today, it is an engineered discipline," she said, adding that consistent engagement had become essential to maintaining influence in a fragmented media environment.

The 2025 Newsmakers Report draws on Wizikey's proprietary NewsScore algorithm, analysing more than 300 million data points from over 1,700 brands. The report, established in 2019, is recognised as a benchmark for evaluating media presence using AI-driven tools.

According to Wizikey's research, Reliance stands head and shoulders above the rest in terms of PR efficiency. Its score at 419.4k in the Volume parameter, 64.5k under the Headlines parameter, 23.2k under the Publication parameter and 60.5bn on Cumulative Reach criteria - each parameter representing a wide 50-185 per cent gap over the second-placed SBI. PTI ANZ HVA