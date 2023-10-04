Reliance unveils concept of swappable battery for electric two-wheelers at 'The Battery Show'

Noida, Oct 4 (PTI) Business conglomerate Reliance Industries on Wednesday unveiled the concept of swappable batteries for electric two-wheelers.

The unveiling took place during the first edition of 'The Battery Show India' being held along with Renewable Energy India Expo in Greater Noida.

The concept has already reached engineering and manufacturing stage and could come out as a product for customers next year, company executives at the Reliance stall said.

According to them, the battery could provide enough power to electric two-wheelers to run 70-75 kilometres.

"These swappable batteries can be charged using solar energy. They can also be used to power household appliances if a customer wants to do so," one of the company officials told PTI.

"It's a whole ecosystem. We have battery and solar power. Customers will basically have to store this energy in batteries which are swappable," he said.

A user can ideally have more than one battery and swap it when required. The set up, using a dock and charger, can be made at home or office, etc, while swapping stations would also be made as EV infrastructure in public places where one could just bring their two-wheelers and swap the drained battery with a charged one.

"Technically, the swapping time takes just six seconds," he said.

The official further said that Reliance's energy solution includes solar panels, meters, invertor and a cloud-based monitoring system.

When kept idol, the swappable batteries could also be used to power household appliances using the ecosystem, he added.

All the activities could be monitored using a single mobile phone application, he said.

"The effort is focussed on creating an ecosystem around swappable batteries," the official added.

"We are working along with automated Original Equipment (OE) makers for two-wheelers who would develop models that are compatible with these batteries," he added. PTI KIS HVA