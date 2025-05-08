Reliance withdraws Operation Sindoor trademark application, says it was filed inadvertently

New Delhi: Reliance Industries Ltd has withdrawn its trademark application for the term 'Operation Sindoor' - the codename for India's military strikes in Pakistan - stating that it was inadvertently filed by a junior employee without authorisation.

In a statement, Reliance said it has no intention of "trademarking Operation Sindoor, a phrase which is now a part of the national consciousness as an evocative symbol of Indian bravery".

"Jio Studios, a unit of Reliance Industries, has withdrawn its trademark application, which was filed inadvertently by a junior person without authorisation," it said.

Earlier, four applications, including one by Reliance, were filed with the Office of the Controller General of Patents, Designs & Trade Marks on Wednesday, seeking to use the phrase for entertainment-related services like audio and video content.

All four applicants filed between 10.42 am and 6.27 pm on May 7 for registration under Class 41 of the Nice Classification, which includes education and training services, film and media production, live performances and events, digital content delivery and publishing, and cultural and sporting activities.

This category is often used by OTT platforms, production houses, broadcasters, and event companies, suggesting that 'Operation Sindoor' could have become a film title, web series or documentary brand.

Reliance filed the application for entertainment, publishing, and language training, according to the scope of application claimed by the applicants shown on the Controller General of Patents, Designs and Trade Marks.

The Mukesh Ambani-run firm was the first to apply for a patent on Wednesday and was followed by three more - a Mumbai resident, a retired Indian Air Force officer and a Delhi-based lawyer.

"Reliance Industries and all its stakeholders are incredibly proud of Operation Sindoor, which came about in response to a Pakistan-sponsored terrorist attack in Pahalgam," the statement said.

"Operation Sindoor is the proud achievement of our brave Armed Forces in India's uncompromising fight against the evil of terrorism." Reliance, it said, stands fully in support of the government and Armed Forces in this fight against terrorism. "Our commitment to the motto of 'India First' remains unwavering."