Religare Broking appoints Vijay Kumar Goel as Managing Director

New Delhi, Feb 9 (PTI) Religare Broking on Monday said it has appointed Vijay Kumar Goel as its managing director as the broking firm focuses on scaling its core broking business and expanding wealth product distribution offerings.

Prior to joining the Religare Broking, Goel was self-employed as an Executive Coach and Business Growth Consultant, mentoring senior leaders and advising financial services organisations on growth and transformation.

In his new role, Goel will be responsible for driving Religare Broking's growth agenda, strengthening client engagement, and further enhancing the firm's digital and research capabilities, the brokerage house said in a statement.

With over three decades of experience in the banking and financial services sector, Goel brings expertise across broking, retail NBFC, asset management, investment and insurance products distribution, private wealth management and affordable home finance.

In his career, he had spent over 14 years with the Motilal Oswal Group, where he served as MD and CEO across its broking and distribution, private wealth management, and home finance businesses at different stages.

He spent 11 years with the Aditya Birla Group, working across multiple financial services businesses, where he began his career in 1994.

Indranil Choudhury, Group CHRO, Religare Enterprises said Goel's "appointment will be instrumental in advancing the company's next phase of growth". PTI SP TRB