Religare Enterprises Q1 loss narrows to Rs 6 cr

New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) Financial services firm Religare Enterprises on Tuesday reported a narrowing of standalone net loss to Rs 6 crore for the June quarter.

Advertisment

The company posted a loss of Rs 14 crore in the year-ago period.

Total revenues increased to Rs 8 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 7 crore a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

At the same time, the total expenses remained almost flat at Rs 20.48 crore at the end of the first quarter.

On a consolidated basis, Religare Enterprises recorded a net profit of Rs 93 crore, as against a loss of Rs 76 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

The total income increased to Rs 1,302 crore in the quarter under review as compared to Rs 1,051 crore in the first quarter of the previous fiscal. PTI DP MR SHW