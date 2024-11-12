Religare Enterprises Sep qtr net profit jumps 70 pc to Rs 68 cr

New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) Religare Enterprises on Tuesday reported a 70 per cent jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 68.49 crore for the second quarter ended September 2024.

Advertisment

The financial services firm had a consolidated net profit of Rs 40.35 crore in the July-September quarter of 2023-24.

Its total revenue stood at Rs 1,971 crore during the second quarter of the current fiscal year, up from Rs 1,586 crore in the corresponding period of the last year.

In a regulatory filing, Religare Enterprises further said that its Group CFO Nitin Aggarwal will cease to be associated with the company with effect from the close of business hours on November 12, 2024.

Advertisment

Shares of Religare Enterprises closed at Rs 245.95, down 1.24 per cent over its previous close on the BSE. PTI JD BAL BAL