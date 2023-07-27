Religare ties up with Nasscom CoE to drive tech innovation

New Delhi, Jul 27 (PTI) Religare Enterprises Limited (REL) and Nasscom Centre for Excellence (CoE) IoT have entered into a strategic partnership to strengthen business processes and solution landscape.

The tie-up will help infusion of cutting-edge technology and innovation. It will also enhance customer experience and drive operational efficiencies and data security while creating long-term value within the sector.

Nasscom CoE’s expertise in co-creation and vast network of startups and SMEs specialising in emerging technologies, such as AI, ML, AR/VR, Robotics, Blockchain, Drones and IoT will present Religare Group the access to relevant innovators and their technology, the company said in a statement.

The group will continue to explore potential business collaborations tailored to the company's specific needs and seize possible opportunities to benefit the enterprise and BFSI sector, it added.