Renalyx Health Systems to invest Rs 800 cr for setting up 3 dialysis machine production units

Mumbai, Jun 11 (PTI) Bengaluru-headquartered Renalyx Health Systems on Wednesday said it is planning to invest Rs 800 crore in the next four years to set up three manufacturing units to produce RENALYX - RxT 21 machine that will help dialysis affordable and accessible to a larger population.

RENALYX - RxT 21 machine is world's first fully indigenous, AI and cloud-enabled smart hemodialysis machine with real-time remote monitoring and clinical connectivity facility, the company said.

Currently, the company manufactures RxT 17 through contract manufacturing and with the launch of RxT 21, it will set up its own facilities at Bengaluru and Mysuru in Karnataka and at Mumbai in Maharashtra, Renalyx Health Systems Founder and Director Shyam Vasudeva Rao told PTI.

This is expected to raise the manpower of the company to over 500 people in 1-2 years from the current 100, he added.

"RxT 21 makes Renalyx the sixth company globally and first in India to produce an advanced dialysis machine with EU CE certification, a mandatory conformity marking for products sold within the European Economic Area (EEA). We are aiming for an annual capacity of 5,000 machines in the company-owned manufacturing units," he added.

The Indian CDSCO (Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation) approval of the machine is in its final stages and is expected by July this year, while the US FDA approval process is underway and anticipated by March 2026, he said.

When asked how the company is planning to raise Rs 800 crore for setting up the manufacturing units, Rao said, the company will get it through a mix of foreign direct investment (FDIs), equity and debt.

"The company plans to raise funds through the sale of equity, backed by strong interest from prominent Indian and international investors. In addition, it will raise debt, and the promoters will also invest capital. We are also planning to go public within the next three years," he added.

Renalyx Health Systems is a technology innovation company which is focused on delivering inclusive solutions for comprehensive renal care.

With initial deployments of the machine planned in Maharashtra and Karnataka, the company will go for rapid pan-India distribution of RxT 21 with its partners as well as exports to other countries.

Rao said the company has penetrated international markets, and has secured orders from South Africa, the USA, and Europe.

In India, Renalyx plans to install RxT 21 at primary health centres (PHC), community health centres (CHC), private dialysis centres and hospitals to make renal care available to a large number of people. PTI SM HVA