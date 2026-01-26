Renault entering new phase of growth in India with Duster re-launch: CEO

Chennai, Jan 26 (PTI) French automaker Renault is entering a new phase of growth in India with the re-launch of the mid-sized sports utility vehicle Duster, Renault Group Chief Growth Officer & CEO Fabrice Cambolive said on Monday.

The automaker, which currently sells models like Kwid, Kiger and Triber in the country, unveiled new Duster which would compete with the likes of Maruti Grand Vitara, Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, and Tata Sierra in one of the most competitive segments in the domestic passenger vehicle segment.

"Over the last few years, we have focused our presence in key regions such as Latin America, Korea, Turkey, Morocco, and, of course, India, proving that Renault can compete at the highest level internationally, and today, here in India, we are entering a new phase of acceleration within our international game plan 2027," Cambolive stated.

He added that India is a key pillar of growth beyond Europe for the automaker.

"A few months ago, Renault group became the full owner of the Chennai manufacturing plant, a site renowned for its quality, competitiveness and operational excellence," Cambolive said.

This step strengthens a solid ecosystem already in place and built on three pillars, a major engineering hub supporting vehicle development and adaptation for local and global markets, he said.

Renault Group has acquired the remaining 51 per cent stake in the Chennai plant (RNAIPL), previously held by Nissan. Renault Group now fully owns the plant.

Cambolive noted that the appointment of Stephane Deblaise as Chief Executive Officer of Renault Group in India will ensure strong leadership and clear alignment across all activities.

"This integration allows us to move faster, to be closer to customers and to deliver great cars for Indian consumers and around the world," he said.

This makes India one of the most complete and powerful setups in the company's global network, he added.

"Today, we are opening a new chapter with the unveiling of the new Duster," he said.

Renault has always been and will continue to be a global brand, he added.

The company is a key player in hybrid and electric technologies, driving the energy transition, he said.

Renault India stopped production of the Duster at its Sriperumbudur plant in 2022, ten years after rolling out the first unit in July 2012. PTI MSS MR