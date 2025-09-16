Renault Group appoints Vikraman V, Sandeep Bhambra in leadership roles

Mumbai: French auto major Renault Group on Tuesday said it has appointed Vikraman V as the chief of Renault Engineering at Renault Nissan Technology & Business Centre India in Chennai and Sandeep Bhambra as the Head of Renault Design Centre India.

Vikaraman, who joins Renault from Mahindra & Mahindra, where he held senior leadership roles for nearly two decades, will lead engineering excellence and innovation, supporting Renault Group's global transformation and India's expanding role in advanced R&D.

Bhambra will play a pivotal role in shaping future portfolios rooted in Renault's design DNA while embracing forward-looking innovation, in addition to continuing his position as Chief Designer Advanced Renault, the company said.

It also said that Bhambra will continue to report to Laurens van den Acker, Chief Design Officer, Renault Group.

"The appointments of Sandeep Bhambra and Vikraman V mark a transformative moment in Renault Group's journey in India. India is rapidly emerging as a global epicentre for automotive innovation, and these leaders bring the vision and expertise to harness that momentum," said Stephane Deblaise, Chief Executive Officer at Renault Group India.

Since 2021, Bhambra has led Advanced Design and Concept Cars for Renault in France, delivering iconic projects, the company said.

His prior experience includes key roles at Peugeot and Tata Motors, where he contributed to both concept and production vehicles. With a career spanning India, the UK, and France, it added.

"In an industry undergoing profound transformation, Sandeep's international experience, creative vision and determination will be key assets to guide our team in India.

"While continuing his responsibilities as Chief Designer Advanced Renault, he will ensure Renault Design Centre India plays a pivotal role in our global design strategy, creating cars that truly resonate with Indian customers while reinforcing Renault's global ambitions and strengthening the brand's presence in this strategic market," said Acker.