Renault India partners BLS E-Services for enhancing vehicle sales in rural market

New Delhi: Automaker Renault India on Tuesday said it has partnered with technology-enabled digital service provider BLS E-Services to enhance the availability and accessibility of its vehicles in rural India.

The two partners have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for enhancing the reach of Renault's 2024 range of Kwid, Triber and Kiger in the rural market, the company said in a statement.

Under the collaboration, Renault India will leverage BLS E-Services' widespread network of approximately 1 lakh touchpoints, along with 1,016 digital stores to drive awareness and facilitate sales of Renault cars in rural and semi-urban regions across the country, it added.

"Rural India holds great potential for us, and through our collaboration with BLS E-Services, we aspire to deepen our presence in these markets by introducing our made-in-India, made-for-the-world cars that are designed to cater for the unique preferences of our customers," Renault India Vice President of Sales and Marketing Sudhir Malhotra said.

BLS E-Services Chairman Shikhar Aggarwal said, "By forging this alliance with Renault India, we are sculpting a dynamic landscape of progress...This collaboration transcends transportation; it's a transformative journey, delivering Renault's automotive brilliance directly to the heart of rural India." BLS E-Services will actively promote awareness and empower rural consumers to access a variety of goods and services transparently through its platforms, the statement said.