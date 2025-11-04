Renault India sales rise 21 pc in October

New Delhi, Nov 4 (PTI) Automaker Renault India on Tuesday said its dispatches to dealers rose 21 per cent year on year to 4,672 units in October.

The French carmaker reported wholesales of 3,861 units in October last year.

"October recorded a notable upswing in sales, driven by overwhelming customer response to the newly launched Triber and Kiger," Renault India Vice President, Sales and Marketing Francisco Hidalgo, said in a statement.

The models have captured strong interest across urban and rural markets alike, reflecting renewed consumer confidence and vibrant demand during the festive season, he added.

"We are confident this encouraging momentum will continue in the months ahead," Hidalgo said. PTI MSS HVA