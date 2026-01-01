Renault India sales rises 33.4 pc to 3,845 units in Dec

New Delhi, Jan 1 (PTI) Renault India on Thursday reported a 33.4 per cent increase in sales to 3,845 units in December 2025 compared to the same month of 2024.

The company said it witnessed strong sales acceleration in the second half of CY2025, driven by consistent improvement in quarterly performance and a sharp surge in December.

"The H2 performance of CY2025 clearly reflects the direction we have taken for Renault in India. After a phase of portfolio transition, the consistent recovery from Q3 onwards, culminating in a strong Q4 and our best monthly performance in December, confirms that the course correction we initiated is delivering tangible results," Renault Group India CEO Stephane Deblaise said.

On the road ahead, he said, "With the right building blocks now in place, we are entering the next phase with confidence, and the return of the iconic Duster will mark a significant step forward in Renault's renewed journey in India". PTI RKL BAL BAL